Oak City Kitty dies months after retiring

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A beloved Raleigh feline has passed away.

Tucker, better known as Oak City Kitty, lived 22 years. He became an Instagram sensation over the past couple years with his pictures around Raleigh.

In September, Oak City Kitty's owner Ron Kirk announced that the celebrity cat would be retiring from public appearances.

Kirk adopted Tucker 14 years ago from Orange County Animal Shelter.

In an Instagram post, Kirk said that Tucker passed away peacefully in his arms Monday morning.



Note: Video attached to this article is from our story in Sept. when Tucker retired.
