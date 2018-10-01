PETS & ANIMALS

Pet owners report copperhead bites in the Triangle

EMBED </>More Videos

pets across the Triangle are having troubling encounters with copperheads this time of year.

By
Brian Lewis showed ABC11 the puncture wounds on his dog, Winnie, after she was bitten by a copperhead.

"When I suddenly realized that a snake had bitten her, I thought the clock was ticking," Lewis said. "I was panicking and just felt like I needed to get her to a vet."

Winnie is one of many pets bitten by copperheads in the Triangle, as seen in recent social media posts.

Falyn Owens, Extension Wildlife Biologist for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, said it is copperhead mating season and that's one of the reasons the venomous snakes are more active in the fall.

Dr. Kate Aicher, of Veterinary Specialty Hospital of the Carolinas, said that from May to October of last year, the number of cats and dogs they treated for snake bites, in their three offices combined, was in the 60s.

Two-headed copperhead snake found slithering in Virginia flowerbed
The snake's two heads share a common heart and lungs, experts determined.


This year, during that same time period, the number is in the 90s. The majority are copperhead bites.

"Maybe there's more snake activity at dawn and dusk, which also happens to be the time people are letting their pets out when they get home from work when they get up in the morning," Dr. Aicher said. "So this time of the year, in particular, where there's lots of snake activity, would be pretty careful about having your pets outside supervised, watching them."

Dogs may get depressed by owner smartphone usage
A new study shows dogs may become more anxious and possibly suffer from depression when their owners overuse their smartphones.


After rushing Winnie to the animal hospital, Lewis said he found a 3-foot-long copperhead in the backyard of his Cary home, where Winnie was playing.
Two of Dr. Aicher's dogs and one cat were bitten by copperheads when they lived in Texas. Here in North Carolina, Dr. Aicher says she's seen her Lab puppy, Rogue, near the snakes.

"I don't think it's because I recruit copperheads to my house, I think we just really have a lot of them out there," Dr. Aicher said. "We think that more often, it's not just a problem out in the country. We have increasing numbers of families moving into the area and urban areas and the landscaping. So, I think, it's increased contact between pets and snakes."

She said signs of copperhead bites in pets include swelling and puncture wounds.

Dogs hate hugs
That's right, your loyal canine companion only "puts up with it" because people enjoy hugs so much, research suggests


In addition to the mating season, Owens said copperheads are more active in the fall because they're traveling to their winter spots and young snakes are leaving home to establish their own territory.

It is also possible that Hurricane Florence may have displaced some snakes whose homes flooded and went to higher ground for safety. But, Owens said, they would return to their home territory after the flooding.

Owens recommended that you supervise your pets closely when outside, checking your yard before allowing your pets to roam freely in it and removing habitat snakes would like such as brush piles, rock piles and tall grass.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakepetsbitingwild animalsWake CountyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Study: Dogs might get depressed when owners overuse smartphones
Injured turtle gets lift from Lego wheelchair
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
GoPro captures seal slapping kayaker with octopus
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
VIDEO: Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was not truthful about drinking
Some Duke Energy customers claim smart meters are making them sick
Body found in Gastonia park officially ID'd as Maddox Ritch
Wake County youth motivational speaker accused of raping teen
Voters question absentee ballot applications showing up in their mailboxes
NC teen found safe after last seen getting into car with older men
Ashley Christensen teams up with Emeril, raises more than $120k for Florence relief
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
Show More
Murder victim's Fitbit leads to alleged killer, her stepfather
VA secretary back home in Fayetteville, tours areas affected by Florence
Republican National Convention set for August 2020 in Charlotte
NCCU students protest killing of fellow student
Brazilian sets women's world record by surfing 68-foot wave
More News