U.S. & WORLD

Polar bear killed after attacking cruise line employee on Arctic archipelago

EMBED </>More Videos

A polar bear guide traveling aboard the MS Bremen was injured in a polar bear attack on the northernmost island of the Svalbard archipelago Saturday, according to local authorities. (AP Photo/Romas Dabrukas)

LONGYEARBYEN, Norway --
A cruise line employee was injured in a polar bear attack Saturday on an Arctic archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole, according to local authorities.

The man was working as a polar bear guide aboard the MS Bremen. The ship had landed on the northernmost island of the Svalbard archipelago, an area known for its remote terrain, glaciers, reindeer and polar bears.

"The man was attacked by a polar bear and injured on his head," Hapag Lloyd Cruises, who operates the ship, said in a statement to The Associated Press. "He was flown out, was responsive, and is currently undergoing medical treatment."

The injured employee was taken by helicopter to the town of Longyearbyen with injuries that are not life-threatening. His identity was not released.

The polar bear involved in the attack was shot dead "in an act of self-defense," according to the company. It was not clear who shot the bear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsu.s. & worldeuropeanimal attackpolar bearcruise ship
U.S. & WORLD
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Hoke County family plans lawsuit after dog viciously attacked
NC family stunned when rattlesnake slithers onto boat
Egypt zoo accused of painting zebra stripes on donkey
Decision to take home rabid kitten comes back to bite Hope Mills family of six
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Moore County
Hoke County family plans lawsuit after dog viciously attacked
Meet the Raleigh native who is Cam Newton's right-hand man
Suspects in recent CVS armed robberies arrested in Greensboro
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
Man charged in dozens of car break-ins at Cary hotels
Raleigh roofing company under microscope in state fraud investigation
1 dead in first of two wrecks on stretch of I-85 southbound in Durham
Show More
1 killed in I-40 wreck near downtown Raleigh
Remember the Village Subway? Sights and sounds of the Raleigh Underground return
El Centro Hispano to host first local LatinX Pride Festival in Durham
Hidden History: The lost community beneath Jordan Lake
Durham Police investigate after body found inside burned car
More News