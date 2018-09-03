PUPPY

Puppy recovering after being tied to tree near Zebulon swamp

Nash is recovering after a woman found him tied to a tree near a swamp in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A puppy is recovering after being found tied to a tree near a swamp in Zebulon.

The SPCA of Wake County said the puppy, now named Nash, is in a foster home recovering and will be put up for adoption.


A woman heard Nash whining while she was hanging laundry in her yard.

She told the SPCA Nash was tied to a tree on a small piece of dry land near muddy swampland. He struggled to free himself and the rope cut into his skin.

While giving him a bath, she also found maggots in his ears.

Care First Animal Hospital, vet partners of the SPCA, treated Nash, cleaned his wound and gave him antibiotics. He also has chemical burns on his ear and tail.



Warning: These pictures contain material that may be sensitive for some.

