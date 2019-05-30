Rare quintuplet goats born in Currituck County

HARBINGER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A goat in Currituck County gave birth to quintuplets, according to ABC affiliate WVEC in Hampton, Virginia.
Mona Armstrong said the momma goat, Tink, was six days past due when Armstrong and her friend, Roxanne Dorman, heard her screaming on the baby monitor.
"I was thinking, 'Oh my goodness,'" Armstrong recalled.
Armstrong and Dorman rushed to help Tink with the delivery. After three baby goats arrived, the humans in the room thought delivery was over.
They were wrong.
"Then the fourth one came, and then the fifth one came," Dorman said.
Tink finished with four girls and one boy. Quintuplets--a feat for goats that happens in only one in 10,000 births, according to Dorman.
