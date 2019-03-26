Pets & Animals

Show dog awaiting flight goes missing at Atlanta airport

EMBED <>More Videos

A Dutch man says his show dog went missing at Atlanta's airport while waiting to board a flight to Amsterdam.

ATLANTA -- A Dutch man says his show dog went missing at Atlanta's airport while waiting to board a flight to Amsterdam.

Floris van Essen tells news outlets that the American Staffordshire terrier named Gale was in a crate and had gone through security with another dog about three hours before their flight was to leave. The dogs had been heading home after being shown in the U.S.

About 10 minutes before boarding, the dog's handlers were told that when workers went to load the dog's crate, they discovered it was empty.

WGCL-TV reports that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said in a statement that the dog broke out of its cage and went missing Saturday. The airline said it is working with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to find the dog.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsairport newsdogairlineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 inmates escape from Nash County Detention Center
Durham man reunites with crash victim he saved through CPR
Wake Co. drivers caught on cam making dangerous moves in front of ambulances
Investigators searching Tar River for evidence in Nash Co. woman's death
'A Day in the Life:' NCCU players join others in ripping NCAA student-athlete promo
Cary Barnes & Noble shooter also had explosive device, warrants state
Holly Grove Middle students national finalists for $100,000 Samsung prize
Show More
Duke to pay $112.5M to US government for researcher falsifying data
Babies delivered by Duke doctors celebrate March Madness in adorable onesies
Frantic 911 calls detail moments after newborn was shot, killed
2nd person dies in Durham house fire
Wake Forest coach to plead not guilty in college admission scandal
More TOP STORIES News