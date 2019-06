Snake bite statistics provided by North Carolina Poison Control.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Venomous snakes came in contact with and bit slightly more people than average for May this year, according to North Carolina Poison Control. In May, 92 people reported being bitten by venomous snakes across the state. The average for May between 2014 and 2018 was 85.Those new numbers come after a significantly higher-than-average number of reported bites in April.Below are the number of venomous snake bites reported to NC Poison Control so far this year: