Pets & Animals

Pet snake swallows beach towel; video shows veterinarians pulling it safely out

AUSTRALIA -- Veterinarians in Australia pulled a beach towel out of a pet snake.

Monty is an 18-year-old jungle carpet python. Her family said she ate an entire towel one night.

Once the family realized what had happened, they rushed Monty to the nearest veterinary hospital.

Doctors used an endoscope to find the towel, grab it with forceps and pull it out through the snake's mouth.

Monty is now back home, and her family said she is doing great.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssnakeveterinarian
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Diverging diamond construction to begin soon near RDU
Face mask sales surge despite CDC saying most don't need them
Top Marine considers removing all Confederate items from bases
Fayetteville couple to get married live on ABC11 Friday
North Carolina high school dunking star needs your votes
Walmart to launch a rival to Amazon's Prime
Why a face mask isn't your best defense against coronavirus
Show More
Dental surgeon accused of trying to buy children for $30K
Gun pulled during fight at Lumberton Walmart
Local adviser provides financial tips amid coronavirus concerns
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Apex Ry-Con service dog supplier turns himself in
More TOP STORIES News