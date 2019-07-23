Who wins the tug-of-war: Raleigh K-9 vs. bomb robot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police K-9 named Lucci was the star attraction at Midtown Park in North Hills.The Belgian Malinois showed off unique crime-fighting skills and even played a friendly game of tug-of-war with a bomb robot.Lucci engaged in a fierce standoff with a robot controlled remotely by a Raleigh officer, but Lucci prevailed, while being cheered on by Raleigh kids.After the tug-of-war, the robot did something nice for another dog - grabbed its leash and took it for a walk.