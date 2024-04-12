Cumberland County officials to discuss efforts to clean drinking water in Gray's Creek Community

This comes days after the EPA administrator was in Fayetteville, announcing the first national drinking water standard aimed at protecting communities from 'forever chemicals'.

This comes days after the EPA administrator was in Fayetteville, announcing the first national drinking water standard aimed at protecting communities from 'forever chemicals'.

This comes days after the EPA administrator was in Fayetteville, announcing the first national drinking water standard aimed at protecting communities from 'forever chemicals'.

This comes days after the EPA administrator was in Fayetteville, announcing the first national drinking water standard aimed at protecting communities from 'forever chemicals'.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County officials are discussing efforts to bring clean drinking water to the Gray's Creek Community on Friday afternoon.

There have been health concerns since 2017 when GenX and other PFAS -- or forever chemicals -- were found in the drinking water.

The chemicals are linked to a variety of health problems including cancer, thyroid disease, reproductive problems and heart and liver damage among other issues. The chemicals are found in the blood of nearly 97% of all Americans, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement from Cumberland County officials is happening at 1 p.m.

This comes days after the EPA administrator was in Fayetteville, announcing the first national drinking water standard aimed at protecting communities from PFAS.

WATCH | New standards on PFAS in drinking water aims to reduce illnesses, cancer, CDC says

The rule is the first national drinking water limit on toxic PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are widespread and long-lasting in the environment.

The Biden administration is investing $1 billion into the issue so that every state and territory can conduct initial testing and treatment of public water systems and eventually homes with private wells.

The new limit will require utilities to reduce them to the lowest level they can be reliably measured. Officials say this will reduce exposure for 100 million people and help prevent thousands of illnesses.

Health advocates praised the Environmental Protection Agency for not backing away from tough limits the agency proposed last year. But, water utilities took issue with the rule, saying treatment systems are expensive to install and that customers will end up paying more for water.