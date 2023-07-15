'PFLAG Parent Day' celebrates parenting people who show up for LGBTQ+ loved ones

"PFLAG Parent Day," now in its third year, is a special event to celebrate LGBTQ+ affirming parents and all the people who fill a parenting role for LGBTQ+ kids of all ages.

PFLAG is an organization of LGBTQ+ people, parents, families, and allies who work together to create an equitable and inclusive world.

The special presentation will follow the stories of families, advocates, educators, artists, and communities across the country who show up each day to fight for love and justice in their own backyards.

"'PFLAG Parent Day' is a celebration of families and the parenting people fighting for a better world," said Brian K. Bond, Executive Director of PFLAG National.

"Ultimately, it's a reminder: all of us can work together to create a world where everyone is celebrated, empowered and loved."

The one-hour special event will include heartfelt interviews, personal stories and many special moments centered around the parenting figures making an impact in their communities and in the lives of their LGBTQ+ loved ones.

The "PFLAG Parent Day" presentation-which will premiere on PFLAG National and ABC Owned Television Station streaming platforms-is produced by PFLAG National with support from the ABC Owned Television Stations.

Watch "PFLAG Parent Day" wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku, Sunday, July 23 at 2pm ET / 11am PT.