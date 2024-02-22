Carolina Hurricanes hosting Pride Night for game against Florida Panthers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes will be hosting their Pride Night when they take on the Florida Panthers tonight.

They are designed by a Durham artist, who says they celebrate queerness.

Players won't be able to wear the sweaters on the ice, but proceeds from the sales of the jersey will be donated to a local charity.

Tonight's game is at 7 p.m.

The Hurricanes have won eight of their last ten games.

The team is six points behind the New York Rangers for first place in the Metropolitan Division.