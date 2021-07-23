Preliminary 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Philippines, USGS says

A preliminary 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit south of Hukay at a depth of nearly 70 miles.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
