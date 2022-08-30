How you could lose money if you respond to a call claiming to be from Amazon about an order

It's a phone scam that is after your money and using Amazon's well-known name to try and trick you.

Despite efforts to stop scam calls, more and more continue to get through especially those that put your money at risk. One of the automated voicemails ABC11 viewers are getting states, "There is an order placed for Apple iPhone 11 Pro using your Amazon account. If you did not authorize this order, press one or press two to authorize this order."

Several ABC11 viewers reported getting the call wondering if it was legit. The goal in this call is to get you to press one or two and talk with a representative who claims your account has been charged. To stop the fraud, the scammers want your money, access to your Amazon account, and your identity.

Amazon states on its website that while some departments at Amazon will make outbound calls to customers, Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information, or offer you a refund you do not expect.

Besides scam calls, fraudsters also send emails claiming the same thing when it comes to an Amazon or iTunes purchases. One viewer lost more than $20,000 to this scam. Another ABC11 viewer lost more than $16,000.

When you get one of these calls or emails, don't panic. Instead, check your credit card or bank accounts right away to make sure there are no fraud charges. If you spot one, report it right away.