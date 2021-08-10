localish

Would you eat Pig Blood Gelato?!

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Would you eat Pig Blood Gelato?!

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia's Ember and Ash and Homemade by Bruno are collaborating on a unique dessert, Pig Blood Gelato.

Ember and Ash opened in South Philly during the pandemic. The restaurant's focus is a peasants way of cooking, which means using every part of an animal when possible. Or snout to tail.

They've teamed up with pasta and gelato expert, Janine Bruno, of Homemade by Bruno to create a dessert using pig's blood. The result is Pig's Blood Gelato.

The dessert was inspired by co-owner, David Feola's grandmother who used to make blood pudding using pig's blood.

Ember and Ash | Instagram
Homemade by Bruno | Instagram

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiawpvilocalish
LOCALISH
From PR exec to 'Proudly Serving' burgers
Would you eat Pig Blood Gelato?!
Do you know what a carillon is? There are only 175 in the U.S.
Ballroom Hall of Famer Jacen Bowman shares his story
TOP STORIES
NY Gov. Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Tropical Storm Fred expected to form Tuesday
LATEST: Percent positivity in NC rises to 14.0%
Perseid meteor shower 2021: How to watch in North Carolina
What we know about COVID vaccine timeline for kids under 12
NC House budget spends more on construction, teacher pay than Senate
Show More
Lionel Messi flies in to complete move to Paris Saint-Germain
Doctor ranks best mask types for kids in the classroom
Colorado dad charged with murdering wife found her texts with lover...
Can workers fired over vaccine mandate claim unemployment?
Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News