The Pink Boots Society creates a safe space for women in brewing to grow in their careers

Brewing beer isn't just for the guys! See how the Pink Boots Society is helping female crafters rise up through the ranks of the brewing industry. 🍺

HOUSTON, Texas -- A group of Houston-area women are showing that brewing beer isn't just for the boys. Right now, only 2% of breweries in the U.S. are female-owned and that is where the Pink Boots Society steps in. It is a non-profit that helps women and non-binary people grow in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industry.

The group includes women working in all aspects of the industry and women interested in getting into the industry. Pink Boots provides educational and networking opportunities for those women.

Georgina Solis, the head brewer at Walking Stick Brewing Company and member of the Houston chapter of the Pink Boots Society said, "Our whole goal is to elevate women's careers through education." Those educational opportunities include seminar programs, national meetings, and educational scholarships.

Pink Boots has more than 80 chapters all over the world including in every major city in the U.S.

"I think its vital to have this kind of organization to support women." said Tiare Austin, the general manager of Walking Stick Brewing.

The Houston Chapter's goal is to get to 100 members this year. The long term goal of the group is to host the Pink Boots Society's biannual educational conference here in Houston to show people all over the country that the city has an amazing craft beer scene that has many women leading the way.