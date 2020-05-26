Business

Pizza Hut giving 2020 grads half a million free pizzas

Pizza Hut is congratulating 2020 graduates with one of the best gifts - free pizza!

Grads should go to pizzahut.com/gradparty and sign up for a Hut Rewards account. From there, they can receive one free medium size one-topping pizza.

Pizza Hut is pairing up with America's dairy farmers to giveaway 500,000 pizzas.



The giveaway ends on Thursday but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessfoodfree foodgraduation 2020pizzapizza hutgrads
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: In-person graduation happening today in Wake County
Gym owners plan legal action against state's order to stay closed
At least 1 hurt, 2 arrested in Durham Freeway shooting
Sign at Raleigh theatre lifts spirits during pandemic
Visit Raleigh: $60 million lost due to COVID-19
Black Triangle vets reflect on Vietnam War and racism back home
Gov. Cooper responds to Trump's threat to pull the RNC from NC
Show More
COVID-19 fears typically won't get you out of your vacation rental
Cary triplets prepare for modified graduation
Triangle restaurants, customers adjust to Phase Two rules
Fallen Fort Bragg soldier honored at NASCAR Coca-Cola 600
Families, friends make most of Memorial Day weekend
More TOP STORIES News