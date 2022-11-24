Downtown Raleigh restaurant closes doors after a decade

In another tale of a pandemic casualty, Plaza Cafe has served its last lunch in downtown Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another downtown Raleigh restaurant has served its final meal.

Plaza Café just off City Plaza at 411 Fayetteville Street and a block from the ABC11 Raleigh Eyewitness News Center has been serving hungry downtown customers for nearly a decade.

But Thursday was the cafe's final lunch service as the owners shut down for good.

The owners of the family-run business said they never really recovered from the pandemic and closing the restaurant was a tough decision.

"it has meant a lot," said co-owner Darvir Ahluwalia. "I have met a lot of wonderful customers who are here and have been here. Oh, we love them. They love us and we've become friends with them, some of them and we've seen their family members. We've seen them all. So it means a lot that's our second home to us downtown Raleigh"

Ahluwalia finished his Master's degree in business at N.C. State University in August and said now feels like the right time for a new venture.