$300M in renovations, upgrades tentatively allocated for PNC Arena

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- PNC Arena expects to receive $300 million of tourism tax money to use for renovations and updates.

Our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer report the Raleigh venue has tentatively been allocated that money.

"It's realistic today. I hope it's realistic in real life," Centennial Authority chairman Philip Isley told the News & Observer. "We're planning to move forward as quickly as we can."

The money is contingent on a long-term facility lease with the Carolina Hurricanes and plans to develop vacant land surrounding PNC Arena.

Canes owner Tom Dundon is expected to submit plans for both of those items during a special meeting Tuesday.

Read more at NewsAndObserver.com.