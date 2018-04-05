Police arrest man accused of robbing convenient sore, 2 Durham banks

John Maxwell Sizemore (Credit: Durham police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man accused of robbing two Durham banks and a convenience store has been arrested.

On March 28, 35-year-old John Maxwell Sizemore was arrested in Raleigh and charged with three counts of common-law robbery and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

He was booked into the Durham County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Sizemore is accused of robbing BB&T at 5028 North Roxboro Street on March 22 and robbing the Wells Fargo on 900 West Club Boulevard and the BP Family Fare Convenience Store at 3804 North Duke Street on February 26.

No weapon was seen during any of the robberies and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Krieger at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
