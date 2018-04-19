Police arrest suspect in connection with two cab driver attacks

Rodrecus Lamar Canady (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham Police arrested a suspect Thursday and charged him in connection with two violent attacks on cab drivers last weekend.

Rodrecus Lamar Canady, 32, was charged Wednesday with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury stemming from an April 14 knife attack on a cab driver.

Two attacks on taxi drivers in Durham
An investigation is underway after two taxi cab drivers were stabbed in Durham over the weekend.


Police said he has now been charged in the second attack, which happened April 15 about a mile away from the first attack. Canady was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with this incident.

The April 15 incident was reported shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and East Weaver Street. A taxi driver for Bakainy Cab told officers he was getting ready to drop off a passenger in the taxi cab when the passenger pulled a knife on him and demanded money.

The taxi driver struggled with the suspect and the suspect fled without taking anything.

The taxi driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. On Wednesday, that cabbie spoke exclusively to ABC11's Tim Pulliam.
