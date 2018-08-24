UNC-Chapel Hill police charge 3 people in connection with the Silent Sam toppling

EMBED </>More Videos

The UNC-Chapel Hill Police Department has filed warrants indicating charges against three individuals in the Silent Sam toppling.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
The UNC-Chapel Hill Police Department has filed warrants indicating charges against three people related to their involvement in the Silent Sam toppling Monday evening.

The three people named in the warrants are not affiliated with the university.

Each person faces charges of misdemeanor riot and misdemeanor defacing of a public monument.

People questioning UNC Police's response to Silent Sam protest
Just days after Silent Sam was torn down by protesters at UNC-Chapel Hill, some are questioning the UNC Police response.


On Friday, Thom Goolsby, a member of the UNC Board of Governors, wrote in a Twitter post that Silent Sam will be reinstalled, as required by state law, within the next 90 days.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests could be made.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeconfederate monumentsilent saminvestigationChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
During guilty plea, Laura Riddick says she has 'compulsion to hoard money'
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
Hurricane Lane, now Category 2, dumps 30 inches of rain on Hawaii
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Republicans take a mulligan, keep controversial amendments on ballot
Electric Bird scooters arrive in Chapel Hill
Food truck feeds drivers amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Tarboro child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Show More
Chief: Police dog was left in car 6 hours, died from heat
Video shows Chris Watts discussing relationships
California Highway Patrol officer tickets driver for going too slow in fast lane
Meet the man who has been capturing Raleigh's skyline for the last 15 years
Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Wake County
More News