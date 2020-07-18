Raleigh police determine no shots were fired at Crabtree Valley Mall after brief investigation

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say reports of shots fired at Crabtree Valley Mall on Saturday afternoon were unfounded after a brief investigation.

The shooting happened sometime around 4:40 p.m. near the H&M entrance.


Police said juveniles fleeing the scene from a string of pre-arranged fights is what led witnesses to report the shooting.

Officials said there were no injuries and or charges at this time.



No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighshootinginvestigationraleigh newsraleigh police
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heat Advisory From Noon-9pm Tomorrow
Demonstrators march through Streets of Southpoint in Durham
LATEST: NC sees highest one-day increase in new cases with 2,481
Next COVID-19 relief bill: What you need to know
Rep. John Lewis remembered for legacy of 'good trouble'
Mother charged after newborn baby found in Wilmington trash can
Raleigh to halt late-night sales of alcohol during pandemic
Show More
Crowds gather at Fla. parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says
Firefighters on scene of large landfill fire in Knightdale
Cary farm hosting fair food truck event
Doctor who survived COVID-19 bewildered by public disregard
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
More TOP STORIES News