Raleigh police determine no shots were fired at Crabtree Valley Mall after brief investigation

At approximately 4:40 p.m. today, Raleigh Police officers responded to a report of shots fired/active shooter at Crabtree Valley mall. Follow-up investigation has determined that there was no active shooter/no shots fired. There are no injuries and no charges at this time. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) July 18, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say reports of shots fired at Crabtree Valley Mall on Saturday afternoon were unfounded after a brief investigation.The shooting happened sometime around 4:40 p.m. near the H&M entrance.Police said juveniles fleeing the scene from a string of pre-arranged fights is what led witnesses to report the shooting.Officials said there were no injuries and or charges at this time.No one is in custody at this time.