Raleigh police determine no shots were fired at Crabtree Valley Mall after brief investigation

The shooting happened sometime around 4:40 p.m. near the H&M entrance.
Police said juveniles fleeing the scene from a string of pre-arranged fights is what led witnesses to report the shooting.
Officials said there were no injuries and or charges at this time.
At approximately 4:40 p.m. today, Raleigh Police officers responded to a report of shots fired/active shooter at Crabtree Valley mall. Follow-up investigation has determined that there was no active shooter/no shots fired. There are no injuries and no charges at this time.— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) July 18, 2020
No one is in custody at this time.
