Police investigating after man shot, killed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning.

According to police, it happened just after 5 a.m. when officers arrived to the 1300 block of Knotty Elm Loop.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating and request anyone with confirmation to contact them.

Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn at (910) 818-3468 with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
