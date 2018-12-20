Police: Suspect flees scene after shooting man in Raleigh

Raleigh police are looking for the suspect accused of shooting a man and fleeing the scene.

Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man and fled the scene.

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Courtland Drive on Thursday.

Authorities say the man who was shot was transferred to Wake Med non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials also said that the suspect is armed, but they do not feel there's an imminent threat to the community.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of this incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919)-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
