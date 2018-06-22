Surveillance shots of the missing suspect.

Jesus Mendoza

Two suspects approached a man at a gas station and hijacked his truck at gunpoint.The incident happened on June 14 in the Cruizers parking lot on Guess Road.The suspects ordered the man to drive to three different ATMs, where they attempted to rob him.After the man was unable to withdraw money, the suspects told the victim to get out of the truck on East Markham Avenue and fled in the victim's 2015 Toyota Tacoma.The suspects also took jewelry, a phone and other items from the victim.Officers recovered the stolen truck after responding to a disturbance call in the 800 block of Broad Street around 7:45 a.m. on June 20.One occupant of the truck, Jesus Mendoza, 31, of Durham, was arrested after a brief foot chase. Mendoza was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree kidnapping.Mendoza was also arrested for failure to appear in court on earlier charges of felony possession of stolen goods and resisting, delaying and obstructing officers. He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $544,000 bond.Police are still searching for the second suspect. He has yet to be identified.The second suspect is a white male with red hair who was last seen wearing an off-white shirt with stripes on it and white pants.Anyone with information should call Investigator K. Owens at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.