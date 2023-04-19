State lawmakers voice support for Gabe Torres Act

It's named for the Raleigh police officer who was killed while on his way to work when the mass shooting took place in the Hedingham neighborhood.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's named for the Raleigh police officer who was killed while on his way to work.

His wife, Jasmin Torres, has the support of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle as the legislation makes its way through the General Assembly.

It expands the eligibility of public safety workers for death benefits when they're killed on their way to work.

"Our current line of duty death benefit requirements reads incomplete. Change is crucial, change is warranted. All it takes is adding a few words. Let's change the law. Let's get the Gabe Torres Act onto the House floor. Let's insure that no other first responder family in this state is left with uncertainty," said Jasmin Torres.

The Gabe Torres Act is currently being considered in the House.