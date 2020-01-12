Politics

2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two members of the 82nd Airborne Division were killed by an improvised explosive device Saturday in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

According to a news release from the 82nd Airborne Division Lt. Col. Mike Burns, Staff Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin of Newport News, Va., and Pfc. Miguel Angel Villalon of Joliet, Ill. were both paratroopers and were conducting combat operations when they were killed. Both men were assigned to the 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

Burns said McLaughlin joined the army in 2012. He was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg in 2016. McLaughlin served as a construction engineer and squad leader. Burns said this was McLaughlin's first combat deployment.

Staff Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin of Newport News, Va.



McLaughlin has earned numerous awards and decorations, including the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal. He is survived by his wife and four children.

According to Burns, Villalon joined the army in 2018 and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division after basic combat training in 2019. Villalon was a combat engineer. This was also his first combat deployment.

Miguel Angel Villalon of Joliet, Ill.



Villalon has received multiple awards and decorations as well, including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal. He is survived by his mother and father.

"When our Nation called for its best Airborne Combat Engineers to deploy into harm's way, Staff Sgt. McLaughlin and Pfc. Villalon answered without hesitation. They lived their motto, 'Essayons,' and embodied the values of the All American Engineer," Col. Art Sellers, commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, said in a written statement. "Their loved ones are now surrounded by a caring community offering comfort and assistance through this difficult time."
