27 protesters expected in court after controversial deportation

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 27 people arrested while protesting the deportation of Samuel Oliver-Bruno are expected to appear in front of the judge.
Officials in Morrisville arrested Bruno, who was an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, in November 2018.
Protesters surrounded the ICE van after the plain clothes immigration officials took the Bruno into custody at the Citywell United Methodist Church, where he had had received sanctuary for nearly a year. The 47-year-old, now a husband and father. lived in the US for 20 years. He has since been deported.
Morrisville Police Department said even though the protesters were peaceful, they were arrested because they refused to let the ICE vehicle pass.
After Monday's court hearing, Bruno's supporters have planned a news conference.
