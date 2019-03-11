Politics

27 protesters expected in court after controversial deportation

EMBED <>More Videos

The 27 people arrested while protesting the deportation of Samuel Oliver-Bruno are expected to appear in front of the judge.

By
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 27 people arrested while protesting the deportation of Samuel Oliver-Bruno are expected to appear in front of the judge.

Officials in Morrisville arrested Bruno, who was an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, in November 2018.

Protesters surrounded the ICE van after the plain clothes immigration officials took the Bruno into custody at the Citywell United Methodist Church, where he had had received sanctuary for nearly a year. The 47-year-old, now a husband and father. lived in the US for 20 years. He has since been deported.

Morrisville Police Department said even though the protesters were peaceful, they were arrested because they refused to let the ICE vehicle pass.

After Monday's court hearing, Bruno's supporters have planned a news conference.

ABC11 will continue to bring you updates on this developing story as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsmorrisvilleprotestdeportationiceimmigration
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 black boxes recovered from deadly Ethiopian plane crash
Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater
Woman charged with DWI in deadly Fayetteville motorcycle crash
Trump expected to seek $8.6B for border wall in new budget
Dame's Chicken and Waffles Durham location to finally reopen Monday
Summer camps your kids are sure to love
Damaged black box found day after 157 died in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Show More
Japanese woman honored as oldest living person
Body cam footage of Nash County deputy-involved shooting released
2 planes collide at Charlotte-Douglas ahead of takeoff, officials say
NC fire chief seriously hurt in snow skiing accident
Second deadly motorcycle crash in Fayetteville on Sunday
More TOP STORIES News