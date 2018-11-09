CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --UNC-Chapel Hill officials asked for and received more time to decide what to do with Silent Sam, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
Silent Sam is the confederate monument that used to stand on the UNC campus.
The monument was put up in 1913. Protesters toppled the statue Aug. 20.
Silent Sam was a monument dedicated to UNC alumni who fought and died in the Civil War.
Critics of the statue believed the intent behind it was to intimidate minorities and celebrate a culture of white supremacy.
Since the statue was toppled, UNC leaders have been trying to decide what to do with it.
UNC leaders were supposed to release their plan Nov. 15, but after petitioning the UNC Board of Governors, that deadline has been extended.
No revised exact date for the plan was released, but it is believed to be ready in time for the Board of Governors to consider it at its Dec. 14 meeting.