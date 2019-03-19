Funding President Trump's border wall could take $500M from projects at 6 North Carolina military facilities

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- The Department of Defense released this memo that details the possible military construction projects that could get cut to allow for money to be reallocated in order to build President Donald Trump's border wall.
Trump issued the first veto of his presidency Friday to end a bipartisan move from Congress to stop him from using a national emergency declaration to fund the border wall he promised during his 2016 campaign.
The national emergency declaration will divert billions of federal dollars from defense spending to the southern border wall.
ABC11's Jonah Kaplan learned that there are numerous projects at six North Carolina military facilities possibly on the chopping block if Trump's national emergency declaration remains. All of those at risk projects are worth a total of $500,395,000.
Ft. Bragg - $10,000,000 for a dining facility; $10,905,000 for combat medic training; $12,109,000 for maze and tower training; $20,257,000 for resistance training lab complex
Camp Lejeune - $65,784,000 for Water treatment plant; $25,650,000 for communications infrastructure; $58,700,000 for new health care facilities; $20,539,000 for motor transport maintenance; $10,800,000 for fitness training center
Cherry Point - $23,300,000 for airfield security improvements; $115,000,000 for aircraft maintenance and flight tech improvements; $15,671,000 for F-35 maintenance.
Seymour Johnson AFB - $23,100,000 for Air traffic control/base operations improvements; $20,000,000 for tanker delivery system; $6,400,000 for mission storage
New River - $32,580,000 for a new health care equipment
Charlotte Douglas Airport - $29,600,000 for C-17 corrosion control
The 21-page documents declares no military housing will be affected, nor will projects already booked until Sept. 30, 2019.
Note: Video accompanying this article is from when President Trump issued the veto mentioned in the article.
Funding President Trump's border wall could take $500M from projects at 6 North Carolina military facilities
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News