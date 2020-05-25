Politics

President Trump threatens to pull Republican National Convention from North Carolina, says Gov. Cooper is 'in shutdown mood'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to pull the Republican National Convention from North Carolina if Governor Roy Cooper doesn't guarantee that full attendance will be allowed at the arena.

The conference is scheduled to start on August 24 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.



Currently, mass gatherings at venues like arenas are prohibited as part of Cooper's executive order because of the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

"I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August. Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed...
...full attendance in the Arena," Trump wrote in a series of tweets the morning of Memorial Day.








"In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space," he wrote. "Plans are being....made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August. They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied."

He continued: "If not, we will be reluctantly forced...to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!"

Gov. Cooper's spokesperson issued a statement in response Monday afternoon.

"State health officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte," it said. "North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state's public health and safety."
