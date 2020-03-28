Coronavirus

What counts as 'essential business' in North Carolina amid COVID-19 stay-at-home order

As of Monday evening, the entirety of North Carolina will be under a stay-at-home order in an additional effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the order, all businesses not labeled as an "essential business"-- and businesses that cannot allow employees to work from home or conduct business remotely or via curbside pickup and delivery-- must close.

For ease of access, ABC11 has divided the essential businesses into nine different categories: human services, healthcare and public health, food services, essential trades, government facilities, financial services, transportation systems, religious services and communications.

While most services are available to the public, it is required that all businesses and organizations practice social distancing.

Human services


Human Service Operations includes but is not limited to: long-term residential care facilities, child care centers, residential settings and shelters for adults, seniors, children, developmental disabilities, businesses that provide food and transportation systems, field offices that provide and determine eligibility for basic needs including food, cash assistance, medical coverage, medical care and adoption agencies
Shelters for experiencing homelessness, substance abuse and/or mental illness
Stores that sell groceries and medicine including supermarkets, convenience stores, farm/produce stands, farmers' markets and pharmacies
Organizations that provide charitable and social services
Hotels and motels
Laundromats and dry cleaners

Healthcare and Public Health


Healthcare and public health operations including hospitals, clinics, dental offices, pharmacies, labs, veterinary care and manufacturers of medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning supplies and testing materials
Home-bases care including nannies who may travel to home to provide care or other in-home service like meal delivery

Food services


Restaurants/Food services must operate under delivery, third-party delivery, drive-through, curbside pick-up and carryout

Food, beverage production and agriculture (farming)
Beer, wine and liquor stores
Pet and feed stores/businesses that provide food for animals including shelters, rescues, kennels and adoption facilities

Essential trades


Critical trades: Plumbers, janitorial services, electricians, exterminators, security staff
Essential Infrastructure Operations: food/beverage production, storage facilities, building and grounds management, oil refining, roads, highways, railroad, waste removal, public works construction, cybersecurity operations, maintenance including water, sewer, gas and electrical
Lawn and gardening stores
Home improvement/hardware stores

Government facilities


Essential Governmental Operations: all services provided by the state or any municipality, township, county, board, commission or agency of government
All first responders, dispatcher, legislators, judges, court personnel, jurors, grand jurors, law enforcement, corrections personnel, hazardous material personnel, militarily and other governmental employees working to support COVID-19 essential business operations are exempt from the order.
Gov. Cooper's executive order does not apply to the United States government.

Financial Services


Financial and insurance institutions: Bank, currency exchanges, credit unions and insurance companies

Transportation Systems



Transportation, airlines, taxis, automobile dealers, transportation network providers (such as Uber and Lyft), trains, marine travel
Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation: Gas stations and auto supply, sales, tire, auto-repair, roadside assistance, boat repair, construction equipment and bicycle shops

Communication


Media: Newspapers, television, radio, film and other media services
Mailing/delivery services: post offices, grocery/food delivery

Defense and Military services


Defense and military contractors that develop products, equipment for the United States military

Religious services


While subject to limitations such as social-distancing, religious entities: Religious facilities, funeral services

Social distancing: What it is and how it slows spread of coronavirus

Additional retail services:
Electronic retailers that sell cell phones, computers, tablets and other communications technology
Book stores that sell educational material

Additional professional services:
Legal services, accounting services, insurance, engineering, architectural services, land surveying, real estate (brokerage, appraisal and title services) and tax prep

