What counts as 'essential business' in North Carolina amid COVID-19 stay-at-home order

As of Monday evening, the entirety of North Carolina will be under a stay-at-home order in an additional effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.Under the order, all businesses not labeled as an "essential business"-- and businesses that cannot allow employees to work from home or conduct business remotely or via curbside pickup and delivery-- must close.For ease of access, ABC11 has divided the essential businesses into nine different categories: human services, healthcare and public health, food services, essential trades, government facilities, financial services, transportation systems, religious services and communications.While most services are available to the public, it is required that all businesses and organizations practice social distancing.Human Service Operations includes but is not limited to: long-term residential care facilities, child care centers, residential settings and shelters for adults, seniors, children, developmental disabilities, businesses that provide food and transportation systems, field offices that provide and determine eligibility for basic needs including food, cash assistance, medical coverage, medical care and adoption agenciesShelters for experiencing homelessness, substance abuse and/or mental illnessStores that sell groceries and medicine including supermarkets, convenience stores, farm/produce stands, farmers' markets and pharmaciesOrganizations that provide charitable and social servicesHotels and motelsLaundromats and dry cleanersHealthcare and public health operations including hospitals, clinics, dental offices, pharmacies, labs, veterinary care and manufacturers of medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning supplies and testing materialsHome-bases care including nannies who may travel to home to provide care or other in-home service like meal deliveryRestaurants/Food services must operate under delivery, third-party delivery, drive-through, curbside pick-up and carryoutFood, beverage production and agriculture (farming)Beer, wine and liquor storesPet and feed stores/businesses that provide food for animals including shelters, rescues, kennels and adoption facilitiesCritical trades: Plumbers, janitorial services, electricians, exterminators, security staffEssential Infrastructure Operations: food/beverage production, storage facilities, building and grounds management, oil refining, roads, highways, railroad, waste removal, public works construction, cybersecurity operations, maintenance including water, sewer, gas and electricalLawn and gardening storesHome improvement/hardware storesEssential Governmental Operations: all services provided by the state or any municipality, township, county, board, commission or agency of governmentAll first responders, dispatcher, legislators, judges, court personnel, jurors, grand jurors, law enforcement, corrections personnel, hazardous material personnel, militarily and other governmental employees working to support COVID-19 essential business operations are exempt from the order.Financial and insurance institutions: Bank, currency exchanges, credit unions and insurance companiesTransportation, airlines, taxis, automobile dealers, transportation network providers (such as Uber and Lyft), trains, marine travelGas stations and businesses needed for transportation: Gas stations and auto supply, sales, tire, auto-repair, roadside assistance, boat repair, construction equipment and bicycle shopsMedia: Newspapers, television, radio, film and other media servicesMailing/delivery services: post offices, grocery/food deliveryDefense and military contractors that develop products, equipment for the United States militaryWhile subject to limitations such as social-distancing , religious entities: Religious facilities, funeral servicesAdditional retail services:Electronic retailers that sell cell phones, computers, tablets and other communications technologyBook stores that sell educational materialAdditional professional services:Legal services, accounting services, insurance, engineering, architectural services, land surveying, real estate (brokerage, appraisal and title services) and tax prep