Gov. Roy Cooper appoints 5 new members to State Board of Elections

RALEIGH (WTVD) --On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper appointed five new members to the State Board of Elections.
Stella Anderson, David C. Black, Jeff Carmon III, Bob Cordle, and Ken Raymond were chosen.
"North Carolinians deserve fair and honest elections, and I am confident this board will work to protect our electoral process," Cooper said in a news release.
The new board could help resolve the issues with the North Carolina's disputed 9th District congressional election.
However, there is a chance the board could deadlock, refusing to certify the election or order a new election.
A brief background of each member can be found below:
- Stella Anderson, of Boone. Anderson was the Board Chair of the Watauga County Board of Elections from 2005-2013 and is a professor at Appalachian State University.
- David C. Black, of Concord. David currently serves as the President of H & B Tool & Die Supply. Black also served as Chair of the Cabarrus County Board of Elections.
- Jeff Carmon III, of Durham. Carmon is an attorney at the CW Law Group and practices in the areas of personal injury and criminal law.
- Bob Cordle, of Charlotte. Cordle previously served on the State Board of Elections until 2013 and practiced law in Charlotte from 1968 to 2018, before retiring from Mayer Brown LLP.
- Ken Raymond, of Winston Salem. Raymond is a freelance writer and works at the Piedmont Triad Airport. Raymond also served as the Chair of the Forsyth County Board of Elections.