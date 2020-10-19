Politics

Sen. Kamala Harris reschedules North Carolina events canceled by staff member's positive COVID-19 test

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sen. Kamala Harris will return to North Carolina in-person after a positive COVID-19 test among her staff caused her to cancel her previously planned trip.

Harris, who is the vice president on the Democratic ticket with Joe Biden, had to hold a virtual event last week, when her communications director, Liz Allen, was one of two people to test positive for the virus.

Harris and her husband tested negative for the virus, but the Biden campaign said it canceled the trip out of an abundance of caution.

WATCH: Joe Biden gets a Cook Out milkshake in Durham


On Harris' rescheduled visit, which will take place Wednesday, she will be heading to Charlotte and Asheville just as she had planned to do last week.

President Donald Trump will be in Gastonia on the same day as Harris' visit.

Both campaigns are placing a high priority on North Carolina, making multiple visits and holding several events as election day creeps closer.

As of Labor Day, nobody from the Biden campaign had visited North Carolina. But this visit from Harris will make for the seventh for the candidates or their spouses since Sept. 23.

Trump and his surrogates have visited North Carolina dozens of times over the previous several weeks, including his daughter Ivanka, who will be in Raleigh on Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscharlotteashevillekamala harriscoronavirusvote 2020nc2020joe bidenpoliticspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: In-person classes resume for some NC students
Some states will count votes cast by dead people in 2020 election
NC Chinese Lantern Festival canceled for 2020
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic Ocean
The 411: Couple's wedding reaches across country lines
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
NC tattoo artist transforms lives of cancer patients
Show More
Chick-fil-A worker rescues child choking in drive-thru
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Ivanka Trump campaigning in Raleigh Tuesday
2 injured in 2 separate shootings in Durham on Sunday night
Joe Biden encourages early voting while in Durham
More TOP STORIES News