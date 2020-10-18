Joe Biden holds drive-in rally in Durham to encourage North Carolina voters as early voting remains underway

Joe Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan arrived at RDU around 12:40 p.m. and were greeted by Gov. Roy Cooper.
WATCH:
Biden spoke at Riverside High School in Durham around 1:45 p.m. Around 40 cars were parked in a semi-circle in the parking lot listening to the former vice president speak.
Neighbors in @CityofDurhamNC have parked their vehicles to watch Vice President @JoeBiden arrive to Riverside High School for speaking event. pic.twitter.com/09V43qT5hi— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) October 18, 2020
Speakers at the event included Representative G.K. Butterfield, Representative David Price, State House Representative for the 38th District and Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Yvonne Holley, State House Representative for the 31st District Zack Hawkins, Wake County Commissioner and Candidate for NC Commissioner of Labor Jessica Holmes, Duke student Blake Faucher, Duke Women's Basketball Coach Kara Lawson and field organizer Michael Alston III.
During his speech, Biden touched on COVID-19's impact in North Carolina, criminal justice reform and the economy.
The former vice president mentioned how stable jobs and financial stability were seen a century ago in Durham where "an oasis of black-owned businesses thrived even the air of Jim Crow." Biden said Durham was "one of the first examples of flourishing Black middle class in America."
After speaking in Durham, Biden will attend a virtual meeting with African American faith leaders.
This marks Biden's second campaign stop in North Carolina since securing the nomination. His last visit was in Charlotte, where he discussed rebuilding the US economy.
The announcement came shortly after President Donald Trump announced a campaign rally in Gastonia this coming Wednesday.
On Saturday, actress Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha advocated for early voting and met with Biden/Harris campaign volunteers in Durham.
Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, held a virtual event in North Carolina on Thursday after having to cancel her initial planned visit when two people closely involved in the Biden/Harris campaign tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the campaign, neither candidate has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday.