How to register to vote in NC

Who can vote?
To register to vote in North Carolina, you must:
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Live in the county where you are registering, and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election
- Be at least 18 years old, or will be by the date of the general election
- Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or post-release supervision
How to register
There are two primary methods available to apply for voter registration in North Carolina:
Filling out the North Carolina Voter Registration Application (Spanish version) and submitting by mail
Using N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) services:
Selecting the option to register to vote while applying for a vehicle license or ID
Submitting the voter registration application online through the DMV
Check your registration
Check your registration with the Voter Search Tool.
