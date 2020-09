How to register to vote in NC

Who can vote?

Be a U.S. citizen

Live in the county where you are registering, and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election

Be at least 18 years old, or will be by the date of the general election

Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or post-release supervision

How to register

Check your registration

To register to vote in North Carolina, you must:Filling out the North Carolina Voter Registration Application Spanish version ) and submitting by mailUsing N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) services:Selecting the option to register to vote while applying for a vehicle license or IDCheck your registration with the Voter Search Tool.