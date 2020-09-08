Politics

How to request an absentee ballot in North Carolina

All registered voters in North Carolina may request an absentee ballot for the November 2020 general election. You don't need a special circumstance or reason to do so.

To do so, registered voters may request a ballot through the online Absentee Ballot Request Portal, or fill out a North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form and return it to their county board of elections.

Absentee by mail voting in North Carolina: What you need to know

Absentee ballots can be requested from until the deadline -- 5 p.m. on October 27.

ASK US: What are your voting concerns or questions as Election Day approaches?

The request must be received in the county board of elections office by that time. If you are mailing your request, you must include enough time for your request to be received by the deadline.

Ballots started being mailed by county boards of elections on Sept. 4.

In North Carolina, absentee by mail ballots are not automatically sent out to all registered voters. The voter must request the ballot to receive it.

More information about voting by mail here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncvotingvote 2020nc20202020 presidential electionelectionabsentee ballot
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports lowest number of completed tests in a month
President Trump visiting Winston-Salem on Tuesday
Temperatures plunge, bringing snow to Colorado, Montana and Wyoming
NCHSAA sets playoff dates, releases new recommendations
Single mom of 4 has only a lemonade stand as income source
Wake parents, students pick up delayed Chromebooks
This single test promises to detect COVID-19, the flu and RSV
Show More
Tropical Storm Rene expected to become hurricane Thursday
Loved ones remember Cary father shot, killed while on walk
Driver crashes into Smithfield church; 3 hospitalized
Top Democrats question Trump's push for vaccine by election
Stunning images released from new NASA data
More TOP STORIES News