NC high school football game canceled after cheerleaders pose with Trump 2020 sign

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina high school where the cheerleading team was disciplined for taking a picture in front of a Trump 2020 re-election banner abruptly canceled its Friday night football game.Stanly County Schools tweeted Friday that the district was "notified of additional information that could compromise safety measures in place for sporting events."The North Stanly High School cheerleaders were put on probation after posing in front of a "Trump 2020: Make America Great Again" banner in August before a football game. The photo circulated on Facebook, catching the attention of administrators. According to WLOS , the cheerleaders will be on probation for the rest of the season because district policy bans political ads at school events.Stanly County Schools released the following statement the day after the football game: U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-08) whose district includes Stanly County, sent a letter to the commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, saying he was "appalled" at NCHAA's decision to place the cheerleaders on probation."I think they have a free speech right to do it whether it's an Obama banner, whether it's one of my opponents," Hudson said. "They have a First Amendment right to express their political views and I think it was completely appropriate."A response from North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Commissioner Marilyn Que Tucker said: