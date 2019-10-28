Joe Biden makes campaign stop at Hillside High in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people packed Hillside High School Sunday afternoon as Former Vice President Joe Biden made his stop in Durham.
Biden's campaign message being to focus primarily on restoring the middle class rather than focusing on his rival, President Donald Trump. Throughout his speech, he took a few shots at the president.
The Democratic hopeful managed to have the crowd cheering along with his efforts to motivate people to vote, no matter their age.
"This election is different from any you participate in no matter how old or young you are," Biden said. "It isn't just policies or agendas at stake. It's the soul of this country, the character of these people...it really is. The entire Idea of America is on the line with this president."
Biden said his campaign is about standing up for what America is and what the country as a whole believes in.
"This has to be a movement grounded in our values and ideals that defined and grounded us as a nation in the first place. It has to be a movement that stands up for who we are and what we believe because the rest of the world is wondering who we are now," Biden said.
The former Vice President called Durham a pioneer in the civil rights movement and referenced the Royal Ice Cream sit in in 1957 which led to a court case on the legality of segregated facilities.
Other Democratic presidential hopefuls who have recently visited North Carolina include Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have also recently made campaign stops in North Carolina.
