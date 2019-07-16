Politics

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Fort Bragg on Wednesday

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Fort Bragg troops Wednesday.

Officials said he will visit the base on his way to a campaign appearance with President Donald Trump.

The pair is scheduled to attend a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Wednesday night.

White House officials said Pence will meet with roughly 500 special forces soldiers, support troops and their guests before the rally.

The last time Pence visited Bragg was in October 2016.

Trump has no public plans to visit Fort Bragg during this trip.
