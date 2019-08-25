Senator Kamala Harris campaigns in Durham

Speaking right now Senator @KamalaHarris, candidate for the president of the United States. She is speaking at the Durham Committee for the Affairs of Black People during the group 84th annual banquet. Her message theme: “Who Are We?” pic.twitter.com/nPt0hdeFLN — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) August 25, 2019

If elected President in 2020, Sen. @KamalaHarris says she will invest $100 billion dollars in black communities that have been redlined. She says she’ll invest $12 million in black businesses, fund #HBCUs and their labs and researchers. “We’ll pay teachers their value.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/iR1Dl8vTe7 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) August 25, 2019

Senator @KamalaHarris disses President @realDonaldTrump “Make America Great Again” message. She’s says “We’re not going back. Back to what?” pic.twitter.com/Y2uujMfM0P — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) August 25, 2019

Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris spoke at a banquet honoring the 84th anniversary of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People.Harris applauded the group for their fight for Civil Rights and said that work will continue if she becomes president.The event took place at the downtown Durham Convention Center. The theme of her message was "Who Are We?"Harris encouraged the audience to fight for justice.She said as president she will invest $100 billion in black neighborhoods that have been red-lined.Harris added that she would also pump $12 million into black businesses and properly fund HBCUs and their research.Harris also said that teachers should be paid more.Harris did not touch on Criminal Justice reform. Protesters outside the convention said she gets an F on that issue."I think that if she is going to lead the united states there needs to be more of an acknowledgement that I stand by my record because if you stand behind putting black and brown people in jail regardless of the reform," Mariah Monsanto of BYP 100 Durham stated.During her speech, Harris brought up President Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogan."He was talking about going back to something, which poses the question going back to what? Back before the voting rights act? Back before the civil rights act? Back before the federal housing act? Because we're not going back. We're not going back. "Senator Harris did not take questions from reporters.Her next campaign stop will be Sunday worship service at St. Joseph AME Church in Durham.After that, she is off to Greensboro for another campaign event.