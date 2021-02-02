NC Lt. Governor Mark Robinson slams media company for cartoon depicting GOP as KKK members

On this second day of Black History Month, an editorial cartoon published on WRAL.com, owned by Capitol Broadcasting, had Lt. Governor Mark Robinson so upset he called a press conference.
"Depicting the first Black lieutenant governor as Ku Klux Klansman. It's something we cannot stand for folks. It's something I'm not going to stand for," said Robinson. "What I want to know from WRAL is that who you are? Is that who you want to represent yourself to be in this state?"
The cartoon by Dennis Draughon stems from the state board of education's upcoming meeting regarding K-12 social studies curriculum. The Elephant Klansman representing GOP board members who are against history lessons that include the words systemic racism, discrimination and gender identity.
The elephant's caption reads: "We prefer a clean sheet."
Robinson is also accusing Capitol Broadcasting of bucking its own diversity and inclusion standards. He called the hypocrisy mind numbing.
Over the weekend, the North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman rallied for board members to include words like "Systemic Racism" and "Systemic Discrimination" in the curriculum.
But the conservative Republican says we should be teaching our history and the horrible things that took place from a victorious perspective.
"These standards lead to the wrong direction. They lead to an anti-American sentiment," said Robinson. "If we want to teach children to embrace a system, tell them to embrace a system that ended slavery, that ended Jim Crow, that gave women the right to vote."
But as Robinson slams Capitol Broadcasting, he is once again being questioned about his anti-Semitic, homophobic and racially insensitive private Facebook posts that went viral last year, as he ran for office.
"When I made those posts as a private citizen, I was speaking directly to issues that I'm passionate about. But as a public servant and I said this to you. As a public servant-I have to put those opinions behind me and do what's right for everyone in North Carolina," said Robinson.
"To call our system of government racist, that is an untruth as far as I'm concerned. I truly believe that is an untruth as far as history is concerned and it does a disservice to our students. It puts the idea in the mind of our children that they live in a nation that has promoted racism," said Robinson.
Capitol Broadcasting's opinion editor Seth Effron released this statement:
"Editorial cartoons are creative and provocative, using hyperbole and satire. No one believes Republicans on the State Board of Education are members of the Ku Klux Klan. The editorial cartoon by Dennis Draughon is meant to point out that these members of the State Board are trying to wipe out from the social studies curriculum the record of racism which includes the Klan and the segregationist practices that were imposed in our state and nation's history."
Robinson does not want the state school board to make a decision this week on the social studies standards. He says the topic is too divisive and more time is needed to speak to people on both sides of the issue.
He said he's talked to the NAACP and those talks have been respectful.
