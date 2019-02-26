Mark Harris announces he won't run in new 9th district election

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Harris was the top vote-getter, edging Democrat Dan McCready in November's election, but never took office after allegations of ballot fraud surfaced.
BREAKING: @MarkHarrisNC9 announces he will NOT run for Congressman representing #NC09, but endorses Union Co. Commissioner @StonyRushing in upcoming @NCGOP primary (@NCSBE still working on election calendar). @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @JTHVerhovek @marykbruce #NCPol pic.twitter.com/CLTBOuRuCg— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 26, 2019
"Given my health situation, the need to regain full strength, and the timing of this surgery the last week of March, I have decided not to file in the new election for Congressional District 9," Harris said Tuesday. "While few things in my life have brought me more joy than getting to meet and know the people of this incredible part of North Carolina, and while I have been overwhelmed by the honor of their support for me as the Congressman-elect of NC-9, I owe it to Beth, my children and my six grandchildren to make the wisest decision for my health. I also owe it to the citizens of the Ninth District to have someone at full strength during the new campaign. It is my hope that in the upcoming primary, a solid conservative leader will emerge to articulate the critical issues that face our nation.
Harris also said he was endorsing Union County Commissioner Stony Rushing as a candidate for the seat.
Here’s @MarkHarrisNC9’s statement on #NC09. Decision comes five days following tumultuous week for Harris family at @NCSBE hearing into voter fraud allegations. @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @JTHVerhovek #NCPol pic.twitter.com/GnNouIVt5W— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 26, 2019
"Stony, from my observation, along with his wife Anne-Marie, have served Union County effectively through the years," Harris said. "His background and his experience have proven him to stand firm on so many of the issues that concern us, including the issue of life, our national security, and religious freedom. I hope that those who have stood with me will strongly consider getting behind Stony Rushing."
McCready has announced that he will again run for the 9th district office.
Meanwhile, North Carolina criminal investigators are seeking phone and bank records as they dig into ballot fraud allegations that forced an election re-do in the country's last undetermined congressional seat.
In statement, @MarkHarrisNC9 cites health concerns & recovery in not running. @NCGOP Chair Robin Hayes “fully supports” decision & warns @McCreadyForNC “you did not get more legal votes & there are no free lunches in politics.” @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @JTHVerhovek #NC09 #NCPol— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 26, 2019
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Tuesday the search warrants and what agents collected remain sealed from the public.
Court clerks records show the State Bureau of Investigation collected financial records for an unidentified suspect in December and sought phone records last month. Judges both times agreed the name of the suspect and details of the Bladen County case should be kept secret.
The state elections board last week ordered a new election in the state's 9th congressional district after hearing evidence that a political operative working for Harris may have illegally collected mail-in ballots.
Harris led McCready by just 905 votes. But the state refused to certify the outcome.
The State Board of Elections has not yet set a date for the do-over election.