State Board of Elections calls for new election in 9th district

By and Jonah Kaplan
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
After hours of testimony Thursday, Mark Harris told the North Carolina State Board of Elections that he supports a new election in the 9th Congressional District race.

Afterward, the North Carolina State Board of Elections voted 5-0 to call for a new election in the undecided US House race after hearing evidence it was tainted by ballot fraud

The State BOE will decide on a date for the new election at a later meeting.



Harris cited health concerns when making the announcement.



NCGOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse said he supports Harris' decision.

Democrats lauded the board's unanimous order for a new election.

"Over an extraordinary four-day hearing, investigators laid out point-by-point how Republican Mark Harris' campaign funded and directed an elaborate, illegal scheme to steal an election," said NC Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin. "North Carolina Republicans, following Mark Harris' lead, repeatedly lied to the people of the Ninth district, silenced their voices, and undermined our entire state's faith in our democracy. This saga could only have ended in a new election, and we look forward to repairing the harm dealt by Republicans and giving the people of the Ninth district the representative they deserve."

Dan McCready tweeted that the vote for the new election was a "great step forward for democracy in North Carolina," but did not say whether or not he will be running in the next election.



Before the bombshell declaration, Harris said earlier Thursday that he met McCrae Dowless, who was hired by Red Dome, in April 2017 after friends told him he could help with the election in Bladen County.

Mark Harris claims he was unaware of McCrae Dowless' plans for absentee ballot request forms and absentee ballots.



Investigators said Harris' campaign paid the firm $130,000 between July and November of 2018.

It's alleged that Dowless then paid workers to collect absentee ballot request forms and absentee ballots, which is against state law.

State elections director, Kim Strach, said Dowless paid local people $125 for every 50 mail-in ballots they collected and turned in to him in Bladen and Robeson counties.

Harris claimed Dowless said, "we don't touch ballots and don't take ballots." He insisted that he understood Dowless' planned to solicit the absentee ballot request forms and follow up with voters to assist with information on the candidates.



He said Red Dome founder, Andy Yates, who ran the budget for the Harris campaign, never raised concerns about Dowless' use of funds or how he paid workers in the field.

Harris also lamented that no contract -- or written record -- was drawn up between the firm and Dowless.

His claims came just 24 hours after his son, John Harris, testified.

John's testimony contradicted what we've previously heard from political consultants connected to the Harris campaign.

John said he did, in fact, warn his father about McCrae Dowless.

However, he said his father was not part of the absentee ballot scheme; he said his father was misled and lied to by Dowless.

In court, Harris' legal team turned over several last-minute documents to the court, despite what was ordered in the subpoena.

