NC House overrides budget veto in surprise vote with barely half of its members voting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina House of Representatives held a surprise emergency session on September 11 and voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the General Assembly's proposed budget.

The morning vote came to 55-9 in favor--the House is made up of 120 members. The Senate still has to vote to override the veto.



According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Democrats objected to the vote being called. They said they were told there would be no votes during the 8:30 a.m. session.

Gov. Cooper and some House Representatives were at the North Carolina National Guard September 11 Commemoration when the vote was held. Cooper is scheduled to hold a press conference at noon addressing the emergency session.

Despite objects to the vote, Republican House Speaker Tim Moore pushed the vote through.

Stay with ABC11 as we gather more details surrounding what led up to the vote and why so few lawmakers were there to participate.

