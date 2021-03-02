NC Senate fails to override Cooper veto of school-reopening bill

BREAKING: NC Senate fails to override Gov. Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 37, which would have mandated in-person learning option at NC public schools. 29-20 override vote was one vote short of 3/5 majority needed. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/aGKU5BqvqZ — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 2, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Senate on Monday night fell just short of overridingof Senate Bill 37, which would have mandated in-person learning options at North Carolina public schools.The 29-20 override vote was one vote short of the 3/5th majority needed."Tonight, NC Senate Democrats let the kids and families of North Carolina down and showed profiles of cowardice in the face of pressure from Governor Cooper and teacher union bosses," said NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley. "With their vote against SB 37, the Senate Democrats - including three members who previously voted in support of reopening schools - helped Governor Cooper keep schoolhouse doors across North Carolina locked. It is very disappointing that North Carolina Democrats are siding with Joe Biden and teachers unions to keep our schools closed - our kids deserve much better than this kind of naked special-interest politics."Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that vetoed Senate Bill 37: In-Person Learning Choice for Families, because of what he called "problems" with the bill.The governor doubled down on that position in a statement earlier Monday."The question on SB 37 that I vetoed is not whether our children should be in the classroom in person. They absolutely should. The question is whether we do it safely," Cooper said. "The bill allows middle and high school students to be in school without following NCDHHS and CDC guidelines on social distancing. SB 37 also removes authority from state and local officials to put students in remote learning in an emergency like a new COVID variant hitting our schools. I have asked legislative leaders to compromise with me on these two issues but so far they have not. I will continue talking with legislators and I will work diligently with the State Board of Education and the Superintendent of Public Instruction to make sure all of our children and educators are in the classroom, in person and safe."Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue said the general assembly needs to take Cooper's concerns into consideration."North Carolina has taken a careful approach to reopening our state, and getting life back to normal. As a result of that deliberate leadership North Carolina is in a better position than many other states," said Senator Dan Blue. "We want to take that same careful approach getting kids back into the classroom," Blue said. "Governor Cooper laid out what legislators needed to do in order for this bill to become law. We need to address the violations to DHHS and CDC guidelines. And we need to protect our local and state officials' ability to respond in an emergency. Governor Cooper's concerns were ignored by the General Assembly. That decision to ignore Governor Cooper's concerns tells me that this vote was more about scoring political points than it is about getting this right."