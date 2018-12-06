North Carolina Voter ID bill heads back to Senate

RALEIGH --After a voter photo identification bill won state House approval Wednesday, the Senate now must decide whether to accept the changes or set up a committee to reach a compromise.
The Senate will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss the updated bill.
Once the bill is given final approval it will head to Governor Roy Cooper, who opposes the bill--according to the Associated Press.
However, Republicans could override Cooper's veto if they remain united. It is said that all but one Republican voting in the House is in support of the measure.
Lawmakers voted 67-40 in favor of the Voter ID bill.
Currently, North Carolina does not have any form of voter ID law.
The law would require all voters to bring identification to the polls, which could be shown in one of seven forms including driver's licenses, passports, and college IDs.
"Voter ID is simply a commonsense measure to make that sure when it comes to voting, the person who goes to vote is who they say they are," House Speaker Tim Moore said on the floor of the state House during debate. "This guarantees that one of the most precious rights that we have - the right to vote - is maintained, protected, and expanded, and at the same time safeguards are in place to eliminate the chance of fraud."
The amendment to S.B. 824 also requires the State Board of Elections to implement rules for verifying absentee ballots in a more secure manner consistent with in-person photo ID requirements, including the option to complete an affidavit asserting a reasonable impediment to obtaining a qualifying identification.
Controversy over suspicious absentee ballot results in North Carolina's 9th District has garnered national headlines..