Election Day 2020 in NC: Everything you need to know for Super Tuesday

What to know ahead of Super Tuesday 2020: States, date and how to watch live coverage
If you didn't vote early and you're going to polls on Election Day, you need to go to your assigned polling place. Find your polling place here.
The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
What about the Voter ID? Voters are not required to show photo ID for the March 2020 primary election. In a December 31 order, a federal district court blocked North Carolina's voter photo ID requirement from taking effect. The injunction will remain in place until further order of the court.
MAJOR RACES
US Senate
Democrats:
- Erica Smith
- Trevor Fuller
- Atul Goel
- Cal Cunningham
- Steve Swenson
Republicans:
- Thom Tillis
- Larry Holmquist
- Sharon Hudson
- Paul Wright
Governor
Democrats:
- Roy Cooper
- Ernest Reeves
Republicans:
- Dan Forest
- Holly Grange
PRESIDENTIAL RACE
Find our coverage of the candidates running for president here.
