Raleigh election results show mayor race likely headed to November runoff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh mayoral race is likely headed to a runoff election with Mary-Ann Baldwin holding 38 percent of the vote and Charles Francis holding 31 percent.

View election results HERE, including Durham City Council results

In order to win the election outright, one candidate had to get at least 50 percent of the vote. Without anyone getting 50 percent, the second place candidate can request a runoff.

Francis' campaign suggested it would release a statement Wednesday about whether it would request a runoff election (which would take place in November).

A hand-eye audit was started Wednesday morning as state election officials randomly selected a statistically significant number of precincts, early-voting sites and mail ballots to count ballots by hand, as required by law, to make sure there's no mechanical error.

"It's really apparent to me that our message resonated with the voters," Baldwin said. "I went around this city talking to lots of people about my experience on the city council. I talked to them about the issues that I felt passionate about and that I took action on."

Mary-Ann Baldwin speaks at election watch party



"The choice is between a Raleigh that works for all people and a Raleigh that works for just a few people," Francis said. "My message is Raleigh is a great place for some and we need to make it a great place for all."

Charles Francis speaks at election watch party



Caroline Sullivan came in third with 20 percent of the vote; Zainab Baloch pulled in 6 percent; Justin L. Sutton got 2 percent; and George Knott finished with 1 percent.



